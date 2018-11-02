2019: Be ready to accept defeat, PDP tells Buhari, APC

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to keep faith in his undertaking to accept the outcome of the 2019 Presidential election.



The party in a statement issued on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan invites Nigerians and the international community to note that the pledge made by the Director-General of Buhari’s Campaign Organisation and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, to a delegation from the European Union (EU), should be kept now that “the tide is flowing against their candidate.”

The statement read: “The Buhari Campaign Organisation has seen the handwriting on the wall; that Nigerians across board have reached an irreversible consensus to end the Buhari administration and vote in our candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as their next President and that no amount of smear campaigns, intimidation and threats can shake their will or cow them from firmly defending their resolution after the elections.

“The Presidency and the All Progressives Congress, APC, are aware that they have failed Nigerians in every way. They know that Nigerians have seen through their unending lies, deception, propaganda and interminable penchant for beguilement, and that there is no way they can resist the resolve of the people for a new beginning.

“This is a government that has gone down in history as irredeemably incompetent, blatantly corrupt, overtly insensitive, incurably vengeful and under which Nigerians are facing the worst form of economic hardship, hunger, starvation, social instability and unabated bloodletting, to the extent compatriots are resorting to slavery and suicide missions as options.”