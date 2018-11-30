2019: APC Senators, Reps pass vote of confidence on Ganduje

By Henry Umoru & Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—AHEAD of the 2019 general elections, senators and members of the Federal House of Representatives from Kano State on the platform of the All Progressives Party, APC, yesterday passed a vote of confidence on the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

They also flayed former governor of the state, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who recently defected from APC to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, saying he cannot stop the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Ganduje.

The 16 National Assembly caucus members in a joint press conference, reiterated that President Buhari would garner no less than 5 million votes in the state.

The lawmakers, led by Senator Kabiru Gaya ( Kano South), in a jointly signed statement issued at the briefing, said aside from Kwankwaso and his handful of supporters making empty noise against the governor and President Buhari, some other moles within government were also allegedly undermining the Kano State government and by extension, President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government .

They said : “The most unfortunate aspect is that certain roamers in the corridors of power who are more interested in their own personal ambition rather than the collective success of Buhari’s administration, have keyed into this devilish scheme not only to undermine Governor Ganduje but also to throw spanners in the electoral fortunes of the President as far as Kano State politics is concerned.

“These roamers who also double as moles, are empty vessels and bad belle politicians who played little or no role in the election of the President in Kano State before he, through his magnanimity, brought them on board but are now capitalising on that privilege to harm his interests and the APC government in Kano State .“They are shameless masters in the art of promotion of selfish agenda over and above the collective interest of APC and the President, through stealth deceit and treachery.

“We call on the President to be wary of these people. These moles must desist from their treacherous actions forthwith. They should be wise to understand that any evil scheme designed by the opposition and supported by them, if allowed to foster, will not only affect Governor Ganduje but the President in the forthcoming elections.”

The lawmakers, who refused to comment on $5m bribery scandal recently leveled against Governor Ganduje, passed vote of confidence on him and President Buhari.

They said: “As major stakeholders in Kano State, we hereby state unequivocally that Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has performed creditably well in the saddle of captainship of the state and has, therefore, earned our unalloyed support and vote of confidence.

“We enjoin him not to be distracted by the agents of darkness but to keep up the good works he is doing in Kano State.

“No amount of blackmail and subterfuge can obliterate the excellent work Ganduje has done and is still doing in Kano State. All hands must, therefore, be on deck to support Governor Ganduje to win his re-election in 2019 in order to continue his good works in the state.

“Finally, we call on the opposition and their selfish collaborators in our government to desist from towing the devilish path of character assassination and outright falsehood and embrace issue- based campaigns as we approach the 2019 elections.”