2019: ANRP candidate assures AMAC-Bwari women, youth of quality health care, education

…charges INEC, security agencies on credible elections

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- AS the 2019 general elections draws closer, the House of Representatives candidate of Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, ANRP, for AMAC-Bwari Constituency, Omagbitse Barrow, yesterday, assured women and youth of quality health care delivery and education if elected.

Barrow stated this at a media interaction over his ambition on representing the people at the House of Representatives, and promised to give quality representation that would transform the lives of the people in the constituency if elected.

Again, Reps adjourn plenary to Tuesday next week over faulty microphones

According to the former investment banker, his focus will be majorly on health care delivery, education, and enterprise, which will add value to the people’s life, especially at the grassroots who are mostly forgotten after elections.

He said: “I will assure the people including women and youth in Abuja Municipal Area Council and Bwari Area councils that my vision is to give them quality health care delivery service and education if elected.

“The people in AMAC-Bwari deserve the best health care delivery that would be affordable, accessible and sustainable. On this I will fight and ensure the best health care service is given to our women and children including the aged.

“We will not allow the current high maternal and infant mortality to keep soaring high. Communities in AMAC and Bwari will access cheap health care services and we will be on the vanguard of zero infant and maternal death. We have a lot in our plate as far as health care service delivery is concerned.

“I will also ensure that children and young people have access to modern and quality education. I will roll out new approach to education and it will be simple for our children to learn and come out successful.

We’re winning war against medical tourism – Minister

“It bleeds my heart when I see the way public schools are treated including their staff. We cannot continue with old fashion way of teaching and learning, especially in FCT.”

Meanwhile, he also tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and security agencies on conducting credible and acceptable election that would be applauded by the international community.

“INEC is a Nigerian institution with real Nigerians working there, which unfortunately can be very toxic. The media has a very important role to play to put our political leaders, officials in INEC, the police and security agencies, under pressure because Nigerians and the world expect them to deliver above board.

Salaries/leave allowances: You’re selfish, ungrateful, Akeredolu tells civil servants

“They are Nigerians, but if they are innovative and committed, we will get free and fair elections. I think like every Nigerian institution INEC has its problems but with the right leadership and innovation we can overcome them and we can have better elections in Nigeria.”

He also charged security agents to deal with those planning violence before, during and after the elections, and should begin serious intelligence networking to stop it at the budding stage.

“Unfortunately, the only thing I have to say to people in Abuja is whatever we can do to exercise our electoral franchise in spite of this violence industry let us do it, because if they use the scare tactics to scare us and because of that we get scared and stay away then the evil cycle will continue.

“No matter the threats of violence we have to do what we have to do. Let our security operatives be vigilant, they know what to do, they are trained and equipped to deliver”, he stated.

He also urged voters to shun vote buying and all forms of inducement, which he described as another form of slavery, therefore should be resisted vehemently.

“Vote buying, one of the things and is clear in politics. Nigeria is full of ethical abuses and vote buying is one of them. In fact, I have recently held this position and I want you to reflect on it very deeply.

Only original idea can salvage the problems of healthcare — EXPERTS

“Vote buying is modern slavery, because vote buying in Nigeria is the worst form of slavery and the media need to send out there, let people understand. Slavery, modern and old is the same structure, it is the same royal fathers and rulers and sold our people to Americans and Europeans, it is the same thing they are doing again, 400 years later using vote buying as the medium for achieving it.

“I am very determined to win this election but I am not desperate to win, meaning that there are many things people come to entice me with. Vote buying is completely on the other side of the ethical divide and Nigerians need to understand in very simple terms what it is”, he said.