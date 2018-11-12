2019: A’Ibom PDP more formidable after integration process —Ekpotu

By Clifford Ndujihe & Chioma Onuegbu

FORMER Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Patrick Ekpotu, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is more formidable now and has a better chance of winning next year’s election in the state.

Ekpotu, who chairs the Akwa Ibom State PDP Integration and Harmonisation Committee, said, yesterday, that the committee has made tremendous progress in its task of healing the wounds within the party and reassuring party faithful of their invaluable stakes in the state.

He spoke after the first week of the committee’s interactions with segments of PDP in local government areas of the state, in line with its objective of fostering unity in the PDP.

The statement reads: “The PDP Integration and Harmonisation Committee, in line with the objective of the party leadership to put the PDP house in order by healing the wounds of our aggrieved members, and in the spirit of peace, harmony and inclusiveness of Governor Udom Emmanuel, has not only taken off with zest and commitment, but has also within this period it interacted with the first set of local governments, made tremendous progress in bringing everybody together as one indivisible family, on a table to cement perceived cracks, by being frank and open and also showing understanding to one another with a unified aim of ensuring peace and progress of Akwa Ibom State.

“From our interactions, the committee delivered, in a best possible way, to leaders and supporters of the party, the important message that unlike other ‘reconciliation committees’, this Integration and Harmonisation Committee, is fashioned to go beyond mere ‘reconciliation’ and in a special way, give every interest a sense of belonging, by putting into action a process of integrating the aggrieved, whether former aspirants at different levels who feel short-changed, or communities that have reasons to question the party/government’s reward mechanism, into the scheme of things in both the party and the state government.”