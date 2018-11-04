2019 AFCON Qualifiers: Bafana face injury crisis ahead Super Eagles clash

BAFANA of South Africa face a major injury crisis ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against the Super Eagles with several of their top stars doubtful for the clash due to fitness concerns, France-based duo, Bongani Zungu and Keagan Dolly, as well as home-based stars; Dean Furman, Bradley Grobler and Sibusiso Vilakazi are all doubtful for the Bafana game due to injuries according to reports in South African press.



Kamohelo Mokotjo, who plays for English Championship club, Brentford has already been ruled out of the all-important clash against the Super Eagles after he sustained the injury in Brentford’s penultimate league clash against Norwich City which they lost 1-0. He was substituted after 30 minutes in the game.

Mokotjo had started and completed Bafana Bafana’s last three qualifiers including the recent back-to-back clashes with Seychelles, and the goalless draw with Libya in September.

Bafana Bafana head coach, Stuart Baxter is expected to announce his squad for the clash with the Super Eagles on Monday.

Bafana are currently second in Group E, with eight points from four games, and need just three more points to guarantee their qualification to next year’s showpiece in Cameroon.

Nigeria are top of the standings – one point ahead, while Libya are on four points and Seychelles sit bottom with just one point.