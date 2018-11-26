2018 NSF: Enugu handball players begin one-week camping

Enugu State handball players have moved in for a one-week camping programme ahead of the 19th National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled for Abuja from Dec. 6 to Dec.16.

Emmanuel Asogwa, the Chairman of Enugu State Handball Association, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Enugu that the camping was to avoid distractions.

“It will also help the players to strategise, as the Enugu male handball team will represent the South-East zone at the NSF in Abuja,’’ he said.

Asogwa said 12 players and two coaches were already in camp and they moved into camp on Friday, with the camping expected to end on Thursday.

“We expect them to take it serious in order to enhance their performance when the games begins next month,’’ he said.

The chairman also said the State Handball Association wanted the team to win laurels for the state and the South-East zone.

He said the association would early next year embark on development and grassroots programmes to discover and nurture new talents.

“We are also looking forward to seeing the state handball team take part in the country’s National Handball League in 2019,’’ Asogwa added.(NAN)