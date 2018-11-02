2018 Nigerian Sports Award: Voting closes Nov 11

As the countdown towards the 7th edition of the Nigerian Sports Award (NSA), gets hotter, the organizers of the prestigious awards have announced that the voting phase will close as scheduled by midnight of Sunday, November 11, 2018.

Executive Director, Unmissable Incentives Limited, Mr. Kayode Idowu disclosed this while briefing the media on developments on the 2018 edition of the Nigerian Sports Award. Idowu stated that voting of sports men and women for the various categories of award would close as scheduled and urged the general public to take advantage of the few days left to participate in the voting process.

It would be recalled that the award panel had announced nominees for the different categories including Footballer of the Year, Team Sports Person of the Year, Sports Governor of the Year, Sports Administrator of the Year Track & Field Star of the Year, Sports man and Sports Woman of the Year amongst others.

Other award categories to be voted for include Racket Sports Person of the Year, Basketball Player of the Year, Para Sports Person of The Year, Team of the Year, Discovery of the Year, Wrestler of the Year, Coach of the Year.