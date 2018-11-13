2018 Nigerian Sports Award records over 7.5M votes across all Categories

…Award Gala to hold on Friday, November 16

The Nigerian Sports Award has announced a record entry of over 7.5 million votes from the general public for all the sports categories in this year’s edition which ceremony comes up Friday 16th November 2018 at Eko Hotel Victoria Island Lagos.

A statement from the organizers of Nigeria’s most prestigious and longest running sports award said that this was the highest vote ever received by the Panel in the 7 year history of the award.

According to the Chairman of award Panel, Dr. Kweku Tandoh, there was remarkable improvement in all categories and this was a fitting confirmation that Nigerians are beginning to show an inspiring interest in honoring our sporting heroes and heroines by voting for the sport men/women of their choice via the platforms provided by the Sports Award.

The Panel met in Lagos for two days and the list of award categories evaluated includes: Footballer of the Year, Team Sports Person of the Year, Track & Field Star of the Year, Sports Governor of the Year, Sports Administrator of the Year.

Other award categories include Racket Sports Person of the Year, Basketball Player of the Year, Para Sports Person of the Year.

Team of the Year, Discovery of the Year, Wrestler of the Year, Coach of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year