2018 Nigeria Bankers Games enter quarterfinals

The stage is now set for the quarterfinal matches of the ongoing 2018 Nigeria Bankers Games this weekend at the YabaTech Sports Complex, Yaba, Lagos.

In the pairings made available by the organisers, Fidelity Bank will host Keystone Bank, FCMB entertains Sterling Bank, Union Bank take on Stanbic IBTC, just as UBA and First Bank vie for a place in the semifinals.

To qualify for the quarterfinals, Sterling Bank fondly known as the Sterling Jets took on Stanbic IBTC. The game ended one-goal apiece as both teams though evenly balanced struggled to get a winner.

Keystone Bank also traded tackles with FCMB. The match saw a resurgent Keystone side take the game to FCMB, however the experience of the FCMB side eventually told off as at the nick of half time they scored the only goal of the match.

The other events kicked off with tennis at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Court, Lagos Island, while the chess, scrabble and table tennis at the YabaTech Indoor Hall (Alumni Building), Yaba.

Some of the dignitaries in attendance include; Charles Omoera – Head, Investment Research and Corporate Strategy, Stanbic IBTC; Sam Ocheho – Non-Executive Director Of Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited, Adeyinka Atilade – Head, IT Budget and Control, FCMB and Corporate Nigeria Games Hall of Famer – Eric Iruh.