2018 Bankers Games: UBA sets up Fidelity Bank final

Five-time champions, United Bank of Africa (UBA) will this weekend take on former winners, Fidelity Bank in the football final of the on-going 2018 Nigeria Bankers Games at the YabaTech Sports Complex, Yaba on Sunday.

In the football semifinals, UBA went up against FCMB in a close contest but goals from Yemi Lawal and Uche Akonu booked UBA’s first final appearance since 2014.

The second match saw reigning champions Fidelity Bank battle Union Bank for the last final spot. Fidelity Bank’s Tobi Ayodokun scored the opener before Mark Emeji scored a screamer to book Fidelity Bank’s fourth consecutive final appearance.

The exciting semi-finals was graced by Desmond Anumkua – Divisional Head, Internal Control Compliance, Fidelity Bank; Kola Musa – Group Head, Human Resources, FCMB; Muyiwa Ebitanmi – Head Sales & Distribution, Union Bank; Frances Diribe – PM Compliance Unit, Union Bank and Hall of Famers Eric Iruh and Theo Amadi. The third place match will feature FCMB trading tackles with Union Bank. Other highlights on the grand finale include the athletics event -100m, 200m and 4x100m relay finals and a novelty match between Page Financials and the Corporate Nigeria Hall of Famers.

The closing ceremony, according to the organisers is slated to start by 12:00noon.