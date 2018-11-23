2018 Ballon d’Or to air live on StarTimes

Africa’s leading digital TV operator StarTimes has concluded plans to broadcast the 2018 Ballon d’Or ceremony on 3rd December when the winner of the annual football award is to be unveiled.

Ballon d’Or is considered by many as the highest honor for football players. And the past 10 years has seen only two players win the Ballon d’Or – Lionel Messi and Christiano Ronaldo. But this year’s Ballon d’Or may see the emergence of a new winner, with reports suggesting that Luka Modric is likely to win the top gong, following his Best FIFA Men’s Player award

The live broadcast of the 2018 Ballon d’Or Ceremony is to start at 20:00 GMT on 3rd December,

“This year’ Ballon d’Or Ceremony definitely attracts wide attention of football fans and we may see a historic moment that a new winner of the award in 10 years,” said Shi Maochu, StarTimes Sports Director.

“Live broadcast of the 2018 Ballon d’Or shows our commitment to fans that StarTimes always search for best football contents. We brought all 64 HD World Cup matches to African fans this summer, and we continuously offer top international football matches to audience, such as Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Coppa Italia.”