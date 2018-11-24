2018 AWCON: Oshoala’s hat-trick helps Nigeria to 6-0 win to join South Africa in semi-finals

Asisat Oshoala’s hat-trick against Equatorial Guniea on Saturday in Ghana helped Nigeria secure a 6-0 win and a semi-finals place at the 2018 African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The win at Cape Coast Stadium helped the Super Falcons to join South Africa as qualifiers from Group B, with the Banyana Banyana finishing top of the group.

South Africa who drew 1-1 with Zambia in the group’s other final match day fixture in Accra finished with seven points, while runners-up Nigeria followed with six points.

Zambia and Equatorial Guinea have both been eliminated, with the former on four points and the latter with no point after three matches each.

The Super Falcons will go on to Accra to face Group A winners Cameroon on Tuesday in the semi-finals.

South Africa will host Group A runners-up Mali in Cape Coast in the other semi-final fixture on Tuesday also.

On Saturday in Cape Coast however, Oshoala’s first half hat-trick, Francesca Ordega’s strike, Desire Oparanozie’s effort and Rita Chikwelu shot all ensured Thomas Dennerby’s team earned their win.

The top three teams in the competition will qualify for the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.

Final Group B Table

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

South Africa 3 2 1 – 9 2 +7 7

Nigeria 3 2 – 1 10 1 +9 6

Zambia 3 1 1 1 6 5 +1 4

Equatorial Guinea 3 – – 3 1 18 -17 0