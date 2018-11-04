2018 AWCON: Nigeria remains the team to beat, says assistant coach Maureen Mmadu

The Assistant coach of the Nigerian female football team, Maureen Mmadu thinks her side remains the team to beat going into this year’s Africa Women’s Championship.

Nigeria is in Group B along with South Africa, Kenya and Zambia, and Mmadu believes the Super Falcons already have their work cut out.

“I think there is little or no argument that Nigeria is still the number one women’s football country in Africa and not only because the Super Falcons had won almost all the past championship,” explained Mmadu who also featured in four FIFA Women’s World Cup with Nigeria.

“The truth is that we (Nigerians) embraced women’s football earlier than most African countries and that is why you have so much talent all over the country.”

“The Super Falcons have many foreign-based players from the European leagues to the Chinese Super League and this is their edge against other teams on the continent because the players give the coaches different options.”