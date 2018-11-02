2 shot, scores injured as youths clash over ownership of Ughelli Market

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—TWO persons, yesterday, were reported to have sustained gunshot wounds, while scores of others sustained various degrees of injuries during a clash between youths from two Ughelli communities over the ownership of the Ughelli Main Market.

The communities are Otor-Iwhereko and Ekuigbo communities in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Traders at the market scampered for safety as they locked up their shops in panic during the melee by the rampaging youths, who also damaged tens of vehicles parked around the market.

The traditional shrine of one of the communities was also reportedly torched by some arsonists during an early shoot-out in the morning resulting to the shooting of two persons.

When Vanguard visited the market at about 3p.m, youths from Otor-Iwhereko, who were apparently angered by the attack, had reinforced and barricaded the Ughelli/Warri road where the market is located.

Traders had to shut down their stalls again during the rampage by the youths who were immediately repelled in a shoot-out by youths from Ekuigbo community.

As at press time, a team of policemen from the Ughelli ‘A’ Division, had been drafted to the market to maintain law and order.