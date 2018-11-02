2 estate developers set to deliver second largest multifamily housing estate in Lagos

By Gabriel Ewepu

Following the huge housing deficit in the country, two giant estate developers, African Capital Alliance, and The Elalan Group, are set to deliver second largest multifamily housing estate called Blue Water Lagos, before 2019 Christmas in Lagos.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director, Elalan Group, Andrea Geday, while explaining the essence of the project and level of progress.

According to Geday ‘Blue Water Lagos’ was designed to give the ultimate lifestyle destination, combining contemporary luxury apartments with a top brand shopping, leisure and entertainment mall as well as an exclusive residents’ park to promote social interaction and encourage recreation and relaxation.

He further said the project has been divided into three phases, with phase one consisting of the first residential tower, sapphire residences and other facilities like the recreational amenities including residents’ park, basketball, tennis courts, adult and kid’s swimming pool and children’s playground.

‘Blue Water Lagos’ residential project and development was conceived by the two leading real estate developers in Nigeria, which Elalan Construction serves as the main contractor working with other notable building industry professionals. According to the two firms the project will be delivered on schedule and built to a standard that exceeds all expectations.

He said: “Blue Water is Lagos’ second largest multifamily residential development conceived by two leading real estate developers in Nigeria, African Capital Alliance, and The Elalan Group. With Elalan Construction serving as the main contractor working with other notable building industry professionals the developers are confident the project will be delivered on schedule and built to a standard that exceeds all expectations.

“Elalan officially commenced construction activities on this unique and exciting mixed-use development in July 2017 with a commitment to deliver a product that caters to the taste, needs and aspiration of its residents while maintaining the speed and exceptional quality construction Elalan is known for.

“We are on track to deliver phase one of the project in time for Christmas 2019. The foundation is 80per cent complete with the basement car park at about 90 per cent. The floor slabs are completed up to the 15th floor with the 16th floor at 20 per cent and the lift shafts completed up to the 15th floor and 35 per cent at the 16 th floor. The construction team is split into two groups with one handling the frame work and the other handling the finishing. There is an innovative batching plant for onsite concrete production to accelerate the construction process and eliminate time over run.”

Also speaking was one of the managers in ACA Group, Mr Obi Nwogugu, said the government has tried to provide houses for Nigerians but with scarce resources and other challenges have not been able to achieve mass housing and that has prompted the two estate developers to come together, hence the development of ‘Blue Water Residences’, which offers ideal options for different homeowners looking for a quality investment with unrivalled views of the Atlantic coast.

“As well as easy and convenient access to shopping, dining, leisure and entertainment experiences all within walking distance of their home at an affordable easy payment plan of 20 per cent initial down payment with the balance spread over the completion period.”