2 dead as revenue touts struggle steering with bus driver in Aba

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—Two persons were reportedly killed in Aba, Abia State, yesterday, as the tricycle they were in was rammed into by a bus, when some Aba South Council revenue touts were struggling for control of the bus with the driver.

An eyewitness, Ifeanyi Offor, said: “The speed was too much. While the Keke was about driving off after picking some passengers, the haulage bus crashed into it, killing two passengers.

“Other passengers were severely wounded and we feared that the number of deaths might increase, because they were compressed in the Keke as a result of the accident.

“Realising what they did, the touts jumped into the Waterside River, but people chased after them and got one of them who was beaten blue, black and purple.”

A cross section of sympathisers urged the Abia State government to stem the activities of revenue touts in Aba and environs to save lives and properties.