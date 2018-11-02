2 cargo handlers jailed 2 years for peddling Ephedrine

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday sentenced two cargo handlers to two years imprisonment for unlawful dealing in Ephedrine, a banned narcotic substance.

The convicts – Opeyemi Omoyemi and Akinyemi Tajudeen – are former employees of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO).

Justice Ayo Emmanuel sentenced the convicts after they pleaded guilty to one-count charge of drug trafficking slammed on them by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Omoyemi and Tajudeen were arraigned alongside one Adetutu Alade, who pleaded not guilty to the charge brought against him.

The Prosecutor, Mr Abu Ibrahim, told the court that the convicts and Alade were arrested on April 17 while in possession of 25.2 kg of the said banned drug.

He said that the offences contravened the provisions of Section 11 (c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

Following the guilty plea of Omoyemi and Sadudeen, Justice Emmanuel, sentenced them to two years imprisonment each.

The judge ordered that the jail terms shall commence from the date of their arrest

Meanwhile, the court adjourned until Dec 14, for commencement of trial of Alade who pleaded not guilty. (NAN)