$18.8 b, N205 .7 b appeals before tax tribunals – FG

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

A total of 209 appeals amounting to about $18.8 billion, N205.654 billion and EURO 0.821 million are currently before the Tax Appeal Tribunal, across the country.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Dr. Mahmoud Isa-Dutse disclosed this at the inauguration of a new set of Tax Appeal Commissioners of the Tribunal, in Abuja, Monday.

He said, “As at end of the 3rd Quarter 2018, report shows that a total number of 209 Appeals amounting to about $18.804 billion, N205.654 billion and EUR 0.821million are pending across the zones. Interestingly, from the trend of activities at the zones in the past years, it is anticipated that following the reconstitution of the Tribunals, additional new cases will be filed; which will further increase the caseload.”

Details later…