157,000 IDPs return home in Nasarawa, Benue, Taraba — Defence Ministry

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—Over 157,000 internally-displaced persons, IDPs, have reportedly returned to their ancestral homes in Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa states following the intervention of the Military via Operation Whirl Stroke.



The Director of Defence Information, Brig. Gen. John Agim, who disclosed this yesterday in Makurdi, said the operation had also restored peace in most of the communities bedeviled by herdsmen crisis.

Brig Gen. Agim said operation had also recorded huge successes in the area of recovery of arms and ammunition, aside the arrest of over 83 suspects in the course of the operation in the last six months.

He said: “Operation Whirl Stroke has recovered 57 weapons, 27 AK-47 magazines and 1,311 rounds of ammunition.

“In addition, over 157,000 IDPs have returned to their ancestral homes in the three states.

During the same period, a total of 83 suspects were arrested, some of whom have been jailed while others are still undergoing investigation for prosecution.”

Also speaking, Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke, Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini, said the force had succeeded in restoring peace in the troubled communities of the three affected state.

“Militant herdsmen are no more carrying out any activities in the said states, because of the level of success we have recorded in our operation,” Yekini added.