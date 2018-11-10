10 killed in Katsina herdsmen, farmers clash

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Not fewer than 10 persons were reportedly killed in a clash between herdsmen and farmers in Safana local government area of Katsina State.



The Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumini Kabir Usman disclosed this on Wednesday.

The Emir dropped the hint when he received at his palace a group, Queen Dijah Women and Children Awareness Initiative working around issues of drug abuse, rape and violence against women.

Dr. Usman said the miscreants or bandits carried out such atrocities under influence of drug abuse.

According to him, “On Monday, we got report that Fulani herdsmen stormed Safana, invaded farm lands and killed 10 persons.

“The miscreants or bandits must have carried out the atrocities under influence of drug abuse. You will see a child kill his mother and have sex with her.

“The rate of drug abuse is not decreasing instead it is on the increase.

“And the worrying thing is women whom are supposed to give the children proper upbringing are also involved in drug abuse.

“I urge you to go to the nooks and crannies. Discuss with relevant stakeholders like the elders, traditional and religious leaders and others to champion a course on the ugly menace and way forward,” Dr. Usman said.

Earlier, the Chairperson of the group, Hajiya Khadijah Saulawa said the organization is out to give back to the society it own contribution towards a crime free society through sensitization and awareness on the dangers associated with drug abuse and other social vices.