Zookeeper airlifted to hospital in Germany after tiger attack

A zookeeper in Eastern Germany was seriously injured after a tiger attack, a Police Spokesman said on Friday.

The 19-year-old was airlifted to a hospital for treatment but is not in life-threatening condition, the spokesman said.

The zoo authorities in the city of Koethen, said that the attack occurred while the keeper was feeding two tigers that had been in the zoo since March 2017, after a circus gave them up due to ill-health.

The zoo authorities said that the tigers attacked the 19-year-old with their paws through the fencing of their enclosure.

Police are now investigating whether the enclosure complied with safety regulations.

