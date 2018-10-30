Zenith Bank Women League: First Bank, Dolphins start well

It was a perfect start for defending champions of the Zenith Bank Women Basketball League, First Bank, as they defeated latest entrant into the league, MFM 95 points to 50 in their first game played on Sunday in Enugu.

Apart from First bank who are in Enugu centre, Dolphins, also make it a back-to-back victory against Coal City Babes of Enugu and Ogun Babes.

Dolphins started the competition with a 65-39 defeat of Coal City on Sunday before recording another 69-46 victory against Ogun Babes in the early hours of Monday.

Other matches played in Enugu on Sunday, Delta Force defeated Sunshine Babes with six points as the game ended 49 points to 43 points while First Deepwater emerged victorious against Ogun Babes with 52 points to 42 points.

In one of the matches played in Abuja centre, Bindow Queens Adamawa defeated Equity Angels of Kebbi with 41 points to 29 points.

Also at the Abuja centre, Zamfara State Women basketball team took their Borno State counterparts through some basketball tutorials as they humbled them 77-5 in the opening match of the Savanna Conference at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Abuja.