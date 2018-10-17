Zamfara students seek govt help over new tuition fees

Gusau – The National Union of Zamfara State Students has appealed to the state government to help offset the news tuition fees charged students by Sokoto State University.

The appeal was contained in a statement by the Acting President of the union, Comrade Muhammad Tambura, issued in Gusau on Wednesday.

Tambura said most of the students would be unable to pay the additional N60,000 tuition fee announced by the school.

He said that with this development, each student would pay up to N90,000 per session.

“Some of our students in the institution can no longer continue with their studies due to financial constraint, which we consider as unfortunate.

“Before now, Sokoto State University treated students from Kebbi and Zamfara states equally with their Sokoto counterparts, but now it has suspended that gesture.

“With the introduction of the new tuition fees, our students will now pay a total of about N90,000 per academic year, which is too high for most of the students.

“We are therefore appealing to Zamfara state government and all stakeholders in the state to come to our aid,” he said. (NAN)