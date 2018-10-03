Zambia refunds UK money after complaints of misapplication

Lusaka – The Zambian government said on Wednesday that it had refunded the United Kingdom (UK) money it released for a social cash transfer scheme following allegations of fraud and corruption.

Chief Zambian Government Spokesperson, Dora Siliya, disclosed this at the weekly news conference.

Siliya said that the money, amounting to about 2.7 million British Pounds, was refunded on Monday.

She said that the money did not come from government coffers but was the original money given by the UK government that had remained unutilised.

The UK government as well as other donors suspended funding to the programme following alleged misapplication of funds.

The revelation prompted President Edgar Lungu to fire Emerine Kabanshi, who was Ministry of Community Development and Social Services, a ministry which is in charge of the programme.

He further ordered for a forensic audit of the programme. (Xinhua/NAN)