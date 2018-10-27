Youth development will secure the future of Nigeria – Experts

Experts on youth development have identified massive investment in the Nigerian youths and mentoring as keys to securing better future for the country.

Experts, who spoke with newsmen in separate interviews in Ibadan on Saturday underscored the importance of values and right orientation for the growth of the nation.

Mr Yemi Osanyin, the host of a radio programme called “Towards a Better Nigeria” highlighted issues such as modelling the right values for the youths and paying attention to the boys as much as people do to the plights of the girl-child.

“Mentoring is the key to develop the mind of the young people.

“Parents should not just send their wards to school but should take a personal interest in their entire life as they grow in age.

“Inculcating soft skills into young minds will enable them to set goals, have self-awareness and confidence to go through life.

“Youths need to be coached, guided and trained by their parents and the society at large,’’ Osanyin said.

Mr Siyanbola Adegoke, a youth coach, trainer and speaker, said technology and globalisation have adversely affected the development of Nigerian youths.

“Our values have been compromised, youths are disoriented and their mindset is counter-productive, hence the social vices that pervade our national life.

“We need to go back to communal life and stop the foreign culture of individuality that we have embraced.

“There is the need for awareness and consciousness to stop the evil trajectory our youths are on and influence them positively for development to take place.

“I have made it my own contributions to humanity by speaking with the youths.

“So far, I have spoken to about 4,500 youths in 15 different public secondary schools and I intend to do more,’’ Adegoke said.

In his contribution, Mr Foluso Popoola, an entrepreneur and youth mentor said that until there is a national goal that everyone can key into, there won’t be the development of the youth for a bright future.

“The inability of the youths to connect to sustainable goal and personal goal is hindering development.

“Federal Government and policymakers should formulate goals that will drive the youth to productivity in Nigeria.

“The difference between Nigerian youths and youths in other climes is national goals.

“Parents should sit with their children to come up with personal goals.

“Each and every one should do his or her part to move Nigeria forward and avert the impending danger that looms when youths are neglected,’’ Popoola said.

NAN