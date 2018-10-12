You’re doomed, leave Wike out of it, PDP tells crisis ridden Rivers APC

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – PEOPLES Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers state yesterday admonished the All Progressives Congress, APC, to leave Governor Nyesom Wike out of the growing disintegration APC faces in the state.



Rivers PDP Publicity Secretary, Darlington Orji, gave the admonition in response to a statement by the Ojukaye Flag Amachree led Rivers APC faction, accusing Wike of stoking the lingering crisis rocking the state APC following Wednesday’s court judgement which sacked Amachree’s faction and nullified all party primaries it had conducted.

Orji said, “Leave Wike out of it. APC is on extinction. They are already doomed with crisis. And the crisis is not only in Rivers, but everywhere. You saw what is happening in Zamfara, Abia, Delta states and all. Is Wike still the person responsible for those crises?

“APC is a political party sole administratively run. That is what is prompting all the reactions you are seeing from people. Was it Wike who also asked the 23 persons that paid for nomination forms and alienated from contesting the Rivers APC chairmanship election?”

He further said, “The APC know their problem is internal, and they need to look inward to solve their problems”, adding that Wike is focusing on developing Rivers state and not meddling in internal affairs of the APC.