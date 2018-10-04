Your primaries unauthorized, null and void; NWC tells Edo party executives

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress APC has overruled the Edo state chapter of the party on the conduct of legislative primary election in the state, describing the action as null and void.



Acting spokesman of the party, Yekini Nabena in a statement Thursday in Abuja said the National Working Committee NWC of the APC condemned “the unauthorized primaries held in Edo State into the Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly”.

According to the NWC, “the exercise conducted by unauthorized persons in collaboration with the Party’s Edo State Working Committee is hereby null and void”.

Accordingly, “a primary election committee under the chairmanship of Hajia Farida Odangi Suleiman will be in Edo state later today (Thursday) to conduct the primaries into the Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly.

“The Committee will make available the list of aspirants screened for the exercise and will conduct a transparent primary election in accordance with the guidelines and constitution of the APC.

“We admonish all Party members in Edo state to cooperate with the Committee to ensure an orderly, peaceful, transparent and credible exercise”, the statement added.