Your banning of 50 prominent Nigerians from travelling out utterly shameful, condemnable, Fani-Kayode tells Buhari

Former Minister of Aviation and Peoples Democratic Party stalwart, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode had said that the banning of 50 prominent Nigerians from travelling out of the country by President Muhammadu Buhari’s Executive Order is utterly shameful and condemnable.

Fani-kayode on his Twitter handle said only dictators behave in this way and Buhari has proved to be the most brutal and callous of them all in the history of our nation.

HE went further to challenge Buhari to do his worse and enjoy the short time that he has left in office saying that sadists never last soon it will all be over and buhari will account for his ways and be brought to justice.

He said ‘The banning of 50 prominent Nigerians from travelling out of the country by Buhari’s Executive Order and the power to confiscate their assets even though they have not been empowered to do so by a court of law or convicted of any offence is utterly shameful and condemnable.

It is nothing less than a descent into fascism and a violation of the fundamental human rights and civil liberties of the individuals that have been directly affected and the Nigerian people. It is also a usurpation of the role of the Judiciary.

Buhari is so desperate to remain in power that he has now resorted to attempting to muscle and intimidate the opposition.He forgets that he is not God and that he will soon leave power.I condemn his lawless and desperate ways in the strongest terms.

Only dictators behave in this way and Buhari has proved to be the most brutal and callous of them all in the history of our nation.I challenge him to do his worse and enjoy the short time that he has left in office.Sadists never last.Soon it will all be over and he will account for his evil ways and brought to justice.

President Buhari on Saturday placed no fewer than 50 high profile persons directly affected by Executive Order 6 (EO6) on watch-list and restricted them from leaving the country pending the determination of their cases.

According to Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Saturday said this development followed the instant judicial affirmation of the constitutionality and legality of the EO6.

He said already President Muhammadu Buhari had mandated the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to implement the Order in full force.

“To this end, a number of enforcement procedures are currently in place by which the Nigeria Immigration Service and other security agencies have placed no fewer than 50 high profile persons directly affected by EO6 on watch-list and restricted them from leaving the county pending the determination of their cases.

“Also, the financial transactions of these persons of interest are being monitored by the relevant agencies to ensure that the assets are not dissipated and such persons do not interfere with, nor howsoever corrupt the investigation and litigation processes.

“It is instructive to note that EO6 was specifically directed to relevant law enforcement agencies to ensure that all assets within a minimum value of N50 million or equivalent, subject to investigation or litigation are protected from dissipation by employing all available lawful means, pending the final determination of any corruption-related matter,’’ he added.

Shehu said the Buhari administration had reassured all well-meaning and patriotic Nigerians of its commitment to the fight against corruption, in accordance with the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the general principles of the Rule of Law.

He, therefore, maintained that the administration would uphold the rule of law in all its actions as well as protect the right of citizens as guaranteed by the Constitution.

“We, therefore, enjoin all Nigerians to cooperate with the law enforcement authorities towards ensuring a successful implementation of the Executive Order 6 which is a paradigm-changing policy of the Federal Government in the fight against corruption,’’ he said.