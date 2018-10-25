Breaking News
Yoruba youths condemn attack against Obasanjo

ABEOKUTA—THE Yoruba Youth Forum, yesterday, tackled the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu for making derogatory statement against former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The forum, in a statement by its chairman, Comrade,  Olusegun Abiodun Bolarinwa,  said it was sad that someone  like Tinubu, was allegedly being used to attack Obasanjo, who has done so much for Nigeria as a Military Head of State and as a civilian President.

Bolarinwa   said: ‘’Because of his (Obasanjo) boldness, and intellectual ability, he remains an international figure whose opinions are highly respected   all over the world and for casting aspersions on such an highly respected leader who has done so much for  Nigeria and the international community, one would say that Tinubu disrespected  a leader that has been championing the unity of Nigeria. It is not expected of him since he, Tinubu, claimed to be a Yoruba   and a political leader who should know better.

“Tinubu, who claimed to be a Yoruba leader, should have known that it is a taboo for him to disrespect an elder.

“The Yoruba Youth Forum regards this statement as an insult on the Yoruba race and not expected of Tinubu who should have known better than an ordinary politician. We urge Tinubu to tender an unreserved apology to Chief Obasanjo.”


