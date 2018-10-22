 Writing contest among children will boost creativity – Greenlife Pharmaceuticals

…As writing contest winners emerge

By Dayo Adesulu

As students get engulfed with games and social media which have added little or no value to their lives, the Management of Greenlife Pharmaceuticals Limited has said that engaging them in creative writing competition will boost their passion for writing.

Speaking during a press briefing to announce the winners of the 2018 edition, the Human Resource Manager, Mrs Amaka Nwosisi lamented the decadence in creative writing among students, adding that many students’ hand writings have been awash with spelling errors and abbreviations.

She said: ”The aim of Greenlife Pharmaceutical Limited writing competition is to ensure that many of our children who are addicted to games and social media get help. It is part of our CSR.”

Meanwhile, the director of the competition, Mrs Uche Udoji said that having conducted the national writing competition, the following winners have emerged and their prizes will be given on Wednesday, this week.

The winners include: Jailyn Nsofor, Corona Schools, Lagos, Demilade Olaere School- Livingspring, Lagos, Ofomata Chinyere Stephanie, School-Louisville Girl College, Ijebu-Itele, Zoe Onyeke, School- St Saviours, Ikoyi and Udo-Okafor Chimchetaram, School-The Nickdel School, Lagos.

Others are: Ayogu Chiamaka Stephanie Alienor, School-Louisville Girls College, Ijebu Itele,

Emmanuel Adebayo, School- Starville School, Abuja, Segun Dada, School- Imperial Gate School, Lekki Lagos, Chiwetalu Chibuikem, School- Ivy League School,Lagos, Nwagwu Chijindum Oluchi

School- Louisville Girls College, Ijebu Itele and Ajani Bukola Mohammad School- School Masters Academy.