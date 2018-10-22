Wrestling: Adekuoroye, Oborududu, two others for World Championships

FOUR Nigerian female wrestlers have arrived the venue of this year’s World Wrestling Championships, which began yesterday in Budapest, Hungary.

The team boasts of three commonwealth champions; Odunayo Adekuoroye, Aminat Adeniyi and Blessing Oborududu as well as Commonwealth Games silver medallist, Blessing Onyebuchi.

World Wrestling Silver medallist, Adekuoroye will compete in the 57kg while four times African champion, Adeniyi seeks a medal in the 63kg as eight times African champion, Oborududu plans making podium in the 68kg and Onyebuchi will do battle in the 76kg.

President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation Daniel Igali, who is in Budapest for the United World Wrestling (UWW) congress, said the wrestlers would leave in batches to Hungary.

He said Oborududu and Onyebuchi 76kg will compete tomorrow and Wednesday, while Adekuoroye and Adeniyi will compete on Thursday and Friday.