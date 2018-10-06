WORLD TEACHERS DAY: Who is a qualified teacher – Rev. Fr. Damian Adizie

As teachers all over the world are being celebrated today, October 5, many questions in people’s mind is ‘has they been celebrated enough? Considering the importance and indispensable role of teachers a day has been set aside as World Teacher’s Day. Thepurpose of this celebration is to acknowledge the role of teachers in the society and also to evaluate and enhance the well-being of teachers in our society.

The theme of this year’s World Teacher’s Day is “The right to education means the right to a qualified teacher,” Every pupil and student is entitled to qualified teachers. As half education is dangerous so also unqualified teachers is a disgrace to the world of education. Without qualified teachers the aim of education is defeated. A blind man cannot lead a fellow blind man.

One of those who are concerned about the welfare of teachers is Reverend Father John Damian Adizie, the Spiritual Director, International Youth Empowerment and Rehabilitation Center, Ekpoma Edo State. In a statement released from his office to commemorate the special day of the teachers, he stated; “A teacher is one who helps others to acquire knowledge, values and competences. They play an indispensable role in the society.

They are the ones that transmit wisdom from one generation to another. They give moral support and intellectual enlightenment. They produce great men and women such as politicians, barristers, business administrators, bankers, professors among other professions. They offer academic qualifications at any level and in any discipline.Without teachers our world will remain illiterate and barbaric. Illiteracy is even a disease.”

According to the clergyman, some of the qualities of a qualified teacher include teaching with authority. He made known his facts with reference to the bible; “When our Lord Jesus Christ was teaching in the synagogue, they were astounded at his teaching, because he spoke with authority” (Luke 4:32).

He also stated that apart from the normal academic qualifications, a qualified teacher must teach with authority and with conviction. He must communicate fluently and audibly. He must be disciplined, punctual and well dressed. He must be passionate about the success of his students, having in mind that when the students fail the teacher has failed.

Our Lord Jesus Christ is the most qualified teacher the world has ever known. He was not just an ordinary teacher. He is the teacher of teachers. In the gospel of Matthew 23:8-10 he told his followers, “you are not to be called rabbi, for you have one teacher, and you are all students. And call no one your father on earth, for you have one Father the one in heaven. Nor are you to be called instructors, for you have one instructor, the Messiah” Indeed our Lord Jesus Christ is the Master of teachers. He is the Instructor of instructors.