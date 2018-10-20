World Habitat Day : Okafor, Ijeoma Wada, others to be honoured

In commemoration of the United Nations World Habitat Day 2018, Chief Emmanuel Frank Okafor, the wife of a former governor of Kogi State, Mrs. Ijeoma Wada, and Dr. Becky Damilola Oke are among those that will be honoured the 5th Annual World Habitat Leadership Summit and International Honours.

Holding under the theme, ‘Effective Leadership – Its role in ensuring a Sustainable Habitat’, this year’s summit holds on October 27.

Speaking to newsmen ahead of the summit, the spokesperson for organisers, Amb. Hillary, CEO, WHAF International Principal Consultant, stated that the selection of Wada is as a result of her relentless drive to empower rural women and consistency in community development projects over the years. He describes Mrs. Wada as an agent of transformation and development who has done commendably well for her country Nigeria.

He stated that the nomination of Oke came because she is an exceptional woman who has contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria.

Others to be honoured include the Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Hon. Matthew Kolawole, Professor James Adams and Mr Enobong Emmanuel Abang.

The programme is scheduled to hold at Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Abuja.