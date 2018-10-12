World Egg Day: Eat eggs to fight diseases, PAN urges Nigerians

The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has advised Nigerians to eat an egg a day to fight diseases such as hypertension and arthritis.

The South-West Zonal Chairman of PAN, Mr Olabode Adetoyi, said this in an interview with newsmen in Lagos on Friday in commemoration of the World Egg Day held every October 12 globally.

Nigeria currently produces about 10 billion units of egg annually which is the cheapest source of protein and employs over 25 per cent of the total farming workforce.

NAN reports that according to a publication by Health 24, deficiency of protein and essential nutrients have a particularly detrimental

effect on the ability of the body to fight HIV/AIDS and Tuberculosis (TB). Eggs are naturally nutrient-dense food.

Adetoyi said consumption of egg was good for growth, immunity booster and healthy living as a large egg contains about 13 minerals,

vitamins, Choline, zinc and iron.

“Consumption of egg is good for the body because it contains all the essential vitamins, minerals, Choline, zinc, iron, and all these are

necessary for the body building, growth and good health.

“Even for those managing hypertension, arthritis and all that, I will encourage them to eat egg. Today is World Egg Day and it is

important for everybody to eat healthy.

“You are only healthy when you eat an egg a day,’’ he told NAN.

According to the chairman, like every other sector, the poultry industry has been faced with some challenges on the egg production

value chain.

He said: “The challenges in the production of egg are high cost of ingredients like feeds for birds producing eggs.

“Not only the cost of feeds, we have other challenges in terms of infrastructure, road network and energy. Although, they are not

peculiar to the poultry sub-sector.

“Other sectors have their challenges but we just have to surmount them as resilient farmers and then move on,’’ Adetoyi, who is also

the Chief Executive Officer, Hi-Nutrient International Ltd, said.

NAN