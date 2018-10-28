Wonder of total freedom for every captive (3)

By Pastor William F. Kumuyi

If you have not forsaken pornography and lustfulness, then do not tell me that you have a stake in heaven. If you have not forsaken fornication and adultery, then do not think that you can share a space in heaven, with those who have forsaken all.

Those who have forsaken all and are following the Saviour will experience peace of mind and live a holy life free from sin. They will have healing in the place of sickness. They will enjoy divine protection against all forms of attack and onslaught from the camp of the enemy. They will possess the power needed to move their mountain. Above all, they will inherit mansions in heaven and a crown to go with.

New movie alert: Collaborating with Ini Edo, best decision I ever made —Uche Jombo

Your time has come to connect to the wonder of total freedom for every captive. Today is your day of days. The planned programme of God will take place in your life and nothing will deny you. All that is required of you is a made up mind that will accept God’s offer of salvation and the deed will be done. See yourself as a person ready to take the necessary actions so as to miss hell and not heaven because hell is a terrible place. There is no water in hell fire that will quench your thirst. Neither is there electricity that will drive away your dark-ened sorrow nor will there be peace of mind for those that will be tormented by the dementors.

It is only the people who know Jesus that will escape the pangful pain of hell, because they will be in the paradise of heaven among the innumerable company of adorable angels worshipping a glorious God, with crowns of glory hovering above them. You can be a part of this colourful individuals, if you can only take a step of faith and surrender your life to Jesus Christ today.

Yes, you can; and you can also join me on my way to heaven. Bow down your head right now and talk to God in prayers as you confess your sins. He will forgive you today and write your name in heaven.

The day of the distribution of God’s gift

Acts 10:38 “How God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Ghost and with power: who went about doing good, and healing all that were oppressed of the devil; for God was with him.”

Several dead as gunman attacks Jewish worshippers in US

A notable quality about God Almighty is that He always hovers around us, with a knack of wanting to bestow us with His gracious blessings, because He has not yet retired from His business of giving gifts to human beings: if you have that pressing need in your life and family, which seems to linger beyond your control, the moment you come in tune with Jesus Christ, that bedevilling problem will be given the right attention it deserves. This is because when Jesus came into this world He did not come to exploit us, but to grant relief to the problems of life caused by the devil.

Unfortunately, many people have nursed wrong im-pressions in assuming that whenever they step into the presence of God, the utmost thing in His mind is their insignificant gifts of tithes and offerings.

Tithes and offerings are nice ways of appreciating God, but it is not what you can do for God that matters most to Him: after all, God is the owner of the heavens and the earth; and all the innumerable company of angels belong to Him together with the animals and the sea creatures. All the treasures and resources of countries resident on earth, not to mention, belong to Him too. So our little possessions will only amount to nothing-ness when you compare it will all that He owns.

Hence, He does not need our gifts. Rather God gave us those nice things so that we can be equipped to survive the climatic conditions on earth. In order words, the priority is what God can do for you and not what you can do for God when you step into His presence; and truly, God wants to bless you, enrich you and give you gifts that money can not buy nor men manufacture. This aspect should be your favourite part, because it is where I like most.

The death of Jesus Christ at the cross is the best gift of God that has happened to mankind; and today, I want to introduce you to that gift that makes a differ-ence in an individual’s life.

Akwa Ibom: Ekwere warns politicians against causing bloodshed, violence

John 4:10 “Jesus answered and said unto her, If thou knewest the gift of God, and who it is that saith to thee, Give me to drink; thou wouldest have asked of him, and he would have given thee living water.”

Though some people are not sensitive enough to know their breakthrough moments, from the scriptural reference above, God still has a way of drawing them into it; and we can deduce that Jesus has access to a very special kind of gift, which He is willing to hand to you, if only you can recognize His importance in your life. It is only self-centered people who fell that they are self-sufficient without God in their lives.