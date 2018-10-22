Women’s AFCON 2018: Ghana get tough draw, Nigeria to face South Africa

Abuja – Hosts Ghana were handed a tricky group for the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) when they were drawn to face Cameroon and Mali in Group A.



The Black Queens, who will based in the capital Accra, will also take on Algeria following the draw for the flagship African women football competition on Sunday night.

The draw was conducted in Accra.

Title-holders Nigeria got what looks like a favourable group as they face South Africa, Zambia and Kenya in Group B in the coastal city of Cape Coast.

The Black Queens will play the opening match of the competition on Nov. 17 when they take on Algeria at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghana will play Mali three days later before wrapping up their group campaign against giants Cameroon on Nov. 23 in Accra.

The Super Falcons, eight times winners of the competition, will open their campaign on Nov. 18 in Cape Coast before tackling Zambia at the same venue three days later.

They will complete their group phase matches with their clash with Kenya on Nov. 24.

The top two sides in the groups will progress to the semi-finals.

This year’s competition, to be held in the West African country for the first time, also serves as the African qualifiers to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The top three teams will qualify for the World Cup to be held in France in June next year.(NAN)