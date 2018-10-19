Women group urges political leaders to emulate Ugwuanyi

By Chinedu Adonu

INTERNATIONALwomen group, ‘Women 4 Women’ has congratulated Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for re nominating his female deputy, Mrs. Cecelia Ezilo as his running mate for the second time in the 2019, governorship elections.

In a statement jointly signed by the President of the group, Enugu chapter, Mrs. Chieso Aninwagwa and Secretary, Amaka Okonkwo, the group enjoined other political office holders to emulate the good example of Ugwuanyi by giving women their rightful position in the governance of the states and nominating as many women as possible in elective positions in the 2019 general elections.

The women restated their support for Ugwuanyi’s second term bid pointing out that with membership which cut across all registered political parties in Nigeria they will mobilize all women of voting age in the state to support the governor’s aspiration.

The women group dismissed a certain press release by a group claiming to be, Arise Women Conference which reportedly threatened a protest vote should the deputy governor be renominated as running mate in the 2019 guber election. “Their threats are null and void, of no effect and the allegations baseless, unfounded, lies from the pit of hell and a calculated attempt to tarnish the image of the deputy governor in order to bring her party and the state government to ridicule for personal interest.