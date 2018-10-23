Wizkid loses cool as fan questions his fatherhood skills

Wizkid has never been the type to lash back at fans who take swipes at him on social media. But recently, he joined the league of celebrities who take time to respond with insults to fans who take swipes at them on social media.

The ‘Jaiye Jaiye’ singer who recently returned from a music show in Ghana posted a video of him and his third son, Zion, his son from American artiste manager and third babymama, Jada Pollock, on a road trip with the caption “Zion on road with Dad. Always looking for daddy”, to which a twitter fan then asked him when he would also go on a road trip with his other two sons, Tife and Ayo.

“Tife and Ayo nko”, the fan simply identified as @naeesse wrote, to which Wizkid was quick to reply to, with an insulting question.

“They are doing good, thanks. I hope your father is home with you right now”, he replied.