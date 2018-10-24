Wini Lazarus dazzles in ‘Pregnant Wifey’

Celebrated actress and entrepreneur, Wini Lazarus continues to embark on brilliant project that increases her star power.

The light skinned role interpreter collaborates with movie producer, Humjo Ojonugwa in the new movie series titled ‘Pregnant Wifey’.

For months, Wini and her team had strategised on how to make the movie series a brilliant production.

Speaking about the movie series, Wini expressed her delight at finally being able to tell such a compelling story.

“I have always wanted to appear in a movie series that captures the travails of pregnant women. I am excited about the story and the value it will add to the society”.

Asked about the inspiration behind the movie series, she said:” The motive behind ‘Pregnant Wifey’ is to capture the travails and pains of pregnant women during pregnancy. In the movie series, you would see how lazy and troublesome pregnant women behave. The attitude they exhibit is based on their pregnant state. It’s a must watch and also spiced with comedy”, she said.