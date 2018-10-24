Willie XO drops new single video ” Comfort You” featuring Tory Lanez, Popcaan

Afrobeats artiste Willie XO has taken his game to higher heights after he linked up with international superstars Tory Lanez and Popcaan in his latest musical video.

The new singles ‘Comfort You’ is currently enjoying reviews and mentions in different parts of the world.

The release of ‘Comfort You’ comes as a surprise to many followers of Willie XO’s afrobeats style after he dropped ‘Slow’ just recently. ‘Slow’ by the way was his second singles after ‘Kraze’ last year.

This time, Willie XO scored big marks with the surprise singles as he hooked Canadian rapper Tory Lanez and Jamaica dancehall prince Popcaan on his latest work.

Not many saw this coming after American superstar Ashanti hinted at doing a duet with the hunk in Thailand.

For the afrobeats crooner, it was the first time that Tory Lanez and Popcaan would work together on same project as they are billed to release another work together later this year.

Tory Lanez is a big player in the music industry and is regarded as competing with superstar Drake. Tory Lanez’s singles have been in the Billboard Hot 100 recently. He has also been nominated for the BET and Grammy awards in 2016.

On the other hand, Popcaan, won the MOBO Award in 2015 and 2016. His 2018 song ‘Forever’ made it to number 2 of the Billboard Reggae Album chart. Popcaan also distinguished himself alongside Mixpak at the annual UK Red Bull Culture Clash by winning the clash against Wiz Khalifa/Taylor Gang, Eskimo Dance and UKG.

Willie XO and his team clinched the appearances with Tory Lanez and Popcaan for ‘Comfort You’ after both artistes were impressed with the project shot in Chiapas, Cancun and Los Angeles.

The clip was produced by Krizbeats and directed by Live Rich Media. The video was shot in Chiapas, Cancun and LA.