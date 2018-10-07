Wike, Saraki, Shaibu, Omokri, other  Nigerians congratulate Atiku over PDP’s primary victory

By Anthony Ogbonna

…As Reno calls on Aisha Buhari to decamp to PDP

Following Atiku Abubakar’s victory at the elective convention held by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, many Nigerians, especially PDP supporters, have continued to congratulate the former vice president of Nigeria for clinching the party’s ticket to contest against Buhari come 2019 election.

Atiku emerged the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP for the 2019 presidential election after polling over 1500 votes.

Atiku defeated the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who polled 317 and 693 votes respectively.

Nine other contenders followed behind.

Moreover, many Nigerians, beginning with the other contenders in the election, have continued to congratulate Atiku for winning the primary.

For one of the aides of Atiku, Phrank Shaibu, he said they never expected it would turn out the way it has been. He thanked God for granting Atiku victory. “Which of your Favour’s can I deny O Lord ? We didn’t know He will answer us this way! Thank You Jesus…”

For Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe state who was one of the contenders, they will all queue behind Atiku to work assiduously for the party’s victory in 2019.

According to him, “Congratulations to Former Vice President of Nigeria, His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on his emergence as the flag bearer of our great party, the People’s Democratic Party. We are united under one Umbrella and we will work assiduously for our party’s victory in 2019.”

For Saraki, “I congratulate our Presidential Candidate, Your Excellency, Alhaji @Atiku Abubakar, for your victory. You have stayed on course over the years and truly, you deserve this victory.

“We always knew from Day 1 that only one candidate would emerge. On behalf of all the aspirants, I want to assure Alhaji @Atiku Abubakar that we will work with you to ensure that come 2019, you emerge as Nigeria’s next President.”

For Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, “I want to congratulate my brother and friend @atiku for emerging victorious in the #PDPConventionPHC. You haven’t missed an opportunity to prove how much of a unifier you are. The Rivers State government and it’s entire people shall throw our weight behind you.”

Pastor Reno Omokri, the Number one bestselling author and former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, after congratulating Atiku, however called on President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife to decamp to the PDP. According to him, “I urge the other aspirants to immediately congratulate HE @Atiku and unite behind him to permanently retire that tyrant in @AsoRock. I also noticed that @aishambuhari is complaining about APC primaries. I urge her to decamp to @OfficialPDPNig. We don’t believe in ‘other rooms’!”

For Senator representing Bayelsa East in the Senate, Senator Ben Myrray-Bruce, he joined Pastor Omokri to declare that Atiku is Nigeria’s next President. According to him, “A toast to the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria! The man who will Get Nigeria Working Again.”

Below are other people's congratulatory messages:

