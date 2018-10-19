Wike approves immediate construction of Fruit and Vegetables market

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has approved the immediate construction of the Fruits and Vegetables Market in D/Line, which was gutted by fire recently.

The governor also approved the release of compensation to traders who were affected by the inferno at the market.



In an interview on Friday, Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor on Special Projects, Dax George Kerley stated that the contractors will be mobilised to site on Tuesday next week, while actual construction will start on Wednesday , October 24, 2018.

The new Fruit and Vegetables Market will have four buildings (one storey each) and eight buildings (bungalow), designed to promote commercial activities.

Other facilities in the market include: 232 Open Stalls, 72 Lock Up Shops, Toilet Blocks, car park, drainage, internal roads, a warehouse, generator, transformer, perimeter fence and a security house.

Governor Wike approved the release of N400,000 (Four Hundred Naira) compensation to each of the 213 Traders operating inside the market.

The governor also approved the release of N300,000 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira) each to 200 other traders operating around the market.

Following the directive of Governor Wike, the Special Adviser on Special Projects on Friday met with the leaders of the market and communicated the proposed actions of the State Government to the traders