Why soldiers killed 3 Shi’ites in Zuba — DHQ

…Says Shi’ites injured 2 soldiers during confrontation

…Army lied over Zuba killings — Shi’ites

By Joseph Erunke & Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA—THE Defence Headquarters, DHQ, has explained that the military killed three members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, weekend, because they attempted to overrun soldiers who were on escort to Kaduna, with a view to carting away the ammunition and missiles they were escorting to the state.

The IMN in a swift response, yesterday, said the Army lied in its bid to justify the killing of some of its members.

The DHQ in a statement through its spokesman, Brigadier -General John Agim, yesterday, said the soldiers from Army Headquarters Garrison were on official duty escorting ammunition and missiles from Abuja to Army Central Ammunition Depot in Kaduna State when they were attacked by some members of the IMN at Zuba bridge, Abuja, at about 3.00 pm.

The statement read: “The sect members who were supposedly in a procession, established an illegal road block denying motorists free passage. When the troops’ convoy attempted to clear the road block, they met stiff opposition from the sect.

“Members of the sect used various objects to barricade the road and also pelted the troops with stones and other dangerous items. They smashed both military and civilian vehicles’ windscreens and windows.

“They also attempted to overrun the escorts to cart away the ammunition and missiles the troops were escorting. This led to the troops opening fire to extricate themselves. Consequently, troops of 102 Guards Battalion in whose area of responsibility the incident occurred rushed to the convoy’s rescue.

“Unfortunately, during the encounter, three members of the sect were killed, while two soldiers sustained various degrees of injuries and are being treated at a military medical facility.”

In a swift response, yesterday, IMN said the Army lied in a bid to justify the killing of some of its members.

The group in a statement by the spokesman, Ibrahim Musa, in Abuja, said members of IMN, otherwise known as Shi’ites, were peaceful and unarmed and had also marched for 10 kilometres before their encounter with the troops.

It said there were photographs and video evidences in its possession, which debunked the claims by the Army.

The IMN’s statement read: “We categorically refute the storyline of the Nigerian Army. These age long, worn-out, malevolent storylines are no longer being believed by members of the public because over time, the Islamic Movement has convincingly demonstrated its peaceful disposition while conducting its religious obligations, even in the face of extreme official persecution.

“What was witnessed last Saturday was done in broad daylight and in full glare of the public. Video clips of both the procession, prior to the unprovoked, brutal attacks and of the fierce attacks by soldiers at unarmed people scrambling for cover while the soldiers take deliberate steps to seek them and shoot them dead are all in the public domain.

“Therefore, the government and its Army cannot confuse members of the public by going further with their plans of campaign of calumny and false propaganda to malign the movement and its leadership.”