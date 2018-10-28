Why I took after Fela’s kind of afro-beat music- Alafrica

By ROTIMI AGBANA

Afro-beat music artiste, Alafrica, may not be a household name when it comes to afro-beat music but he is sure one Afro-beat musician to reckon with.

In a chat with Potpourri, the talented singer who has quite a number of message-filled afro-beat tunes to his credit explained why his brand of afro-beat music sounds very much like that of the late Afro-beat maverick, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

“The reason is that Afro-beat is one, unlike any other music which can be manipulated. I was born into a music family but I just take sides with afro-beat because of its originality.”

Talking about his brand of Afro-beat music, he was quick to describe it as pure and undiluted.

“My music is purely Afro-beat undiluted”, he said.

When Potpourri quizzed him to know if his decision to do Afro-beat genre of music has paid off so far, he was quick to lament that Afro-beat is not as lucrative as people perceive it to be.

“Afro-beat music is not selling like before because most people have forgotten the music but with the advent of Alafrica Afro-beat, I’m sure afro-beat is back fully. It is not lucrative; it’s just to tell people about the ills of the society”, he said.

Speaking further, he commended Femi and Seun Kuti for living their father’s legacy.

“Femi and Seun Kuti are living Fela’s legacy. Afro-beat is not a music that can be compared with any other music. Afro-beat is an institution that stands on its own so you can’t dilute Afro-beat music”, he said.