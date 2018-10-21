Why Govt imposed 24-hour curfew on Kaduna – Spokesman

KAduna – The Kaduna State Government on Sunday said the imposition of a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna metropolis and environs was a preemptive measure to avert breakdown of law and order.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, Senior Special Assistant on Media to Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview that the action was based on the advice of security chiefs in the state.



He said that the government would give details on the security situation later.

NAN reports that 55 people were on Thursday killed in Kasuwan Magani, Kachia Local Government Area of the state, which also prompted the government to impose curfew there.

A check by NAN reveals that the latest crisis was said to have began at Mararaba Rido, and spilled over to Sabon Tasha, Tudun Wada, Central Market and Ahmadu Bello way, the city center.

A resident of Mararaban Rido, Mrs Hanatu Simon said that the issue began at a Church in the area where a man was caught suspiciously recording the pastor’s sermon with his phone.

Simon said that the church officials reported the matter to the police and the man was arrested and taken away by the police.

“However, around 3 pm we heard gun shots around the market area with people running in all directions, houses were being burnt and everyone was running for his life.

“Although military and police officers are all over the place, we still hear gun shots all over the place,” she said.

Another residents, Julius John said: “I don’t know what is happening, I am in my house, but all I can here is gun shots with people shouting and running.”

At Sheikh Abubakar Gumi Market, a trader, Ibrahim Ya’u said that it was a spontaneous reaction as people “just started running when they heard there is crises in town.

“Most traders quickly close their shops to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the situation to steal our goods.”

Some youths who reportedly blocked the busy Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway and Ahmadu Bello Way burning tires, were later dispersed by security agents.

“In the pandemonium, a car ran over my brother, a fruit seller at Lagos street. We are trying to get the police to help us take him to the hospital,” a resident, Malam Abubakar Abdullahi, told NAN.

In Janruwa community, a resident informed NAN that the youths there had barricaded the road, stopping and searching vehicles coming from both direction.

Stranded commuters from across the city were seen trekking to their destinations as vehicle owners kept off the roads.

NAN however reports that the city is calm after the initial pandemonium, with security agents deployed to strategic areas of the metropolis keeping vigil to avert further crisis. (NAN)