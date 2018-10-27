What Wizkid, Tiwa Savage seek to achieve with erotic ‘Fever’ video

By Ayo Onikoyi

The battle for survival and supremacy in the music industry is a never ending one. Regardless of the amount of success any artiste enjoys, there’s always a bigger fish to catch up with and it appears Wizkid has been playing a catch up game with Davido in the last few months, that he needed something dramatic to tip the balance in their supremacy tussle.

His war team must have been having sleepless nights to come up with a masterstroke that would catapult him to the top of the food chain again and it appears they have found one in their single ‘Fever’ which ordinarily was a tepid number making just another round in music charts across the continent, until the video dropped.

It was Eureka for Wizkid and his secret recipe is delectable Tiwa Savage, a trump card played hard and high. Of course, they both scored a great point in ‘Ma lo’ video which has since garnered over 23 million views since its release but nothing, in the history of music video in Africa, has come close to ‘Fever’ which raked up over one million views in 24 hours of its release. It was simply incredible. It was a ‘Stew’, according to Wizkid, prepared with magical ingredients.

Call it erotic, call it romantic, call it sensuous, we have seen it all as far as sensual videos go. All the kissing, hugging, smooching and erotic displays wouldn’t have amounted to much if it hadn’t been Tiwa Savage in the picture. She has no place in the video because she didn’t even utter a word or chorus, yet, her presence did the magic. Why? The whole world had been pinning for the two stars to go to town with their rumoured love affair. ‘Fever’ presented them the stew with which they have been having a sumptuous meal.

Whether the two stars have been having an affair or not remains to be seen but they have sure leveraged on it to deliver a masterclass. Their reactions and emotions toward each other after the release of the video has added more fuel to the flame being spread by their fans.

“Everywhere you go baby I go be your hand bag,” Wizkid had purred in an Intsagram post.

“ You beat your own record, that’s why I fuck with you Lion,” Tiwa Savage had replied in another Instagram post.

For most part of the year, Davido has been ruling the scene and nothing has given him more impetus than his celebrated romantic affair with Chioma Rowland. Before the ‘Assurance’ video dropped, the Omo Baba Olowo had prepared the ground by winning the hearts of women and even men, by his outpouring of love for his fiancee. The Porsche car gift to Chioma on her birthday was the cinch that clinched it and Davido caught on to it by releasing ‘Assurance’ with the video.

While Wizkid was having a bad press over his ‘deadbeat father’ accusation by his baby mamas, Davido was on a roller-coaster ride of love and fame with Chioma. “Soco” video by Wizkid would have been a good reply to checkmate the Davido-Chioma’s ‘Assurance’ onslaught, it just didn’t have enough muscle to pull the plug on them. The only way for Wizkid to stand shoulder to shoulder with his arch rival again was for him to find his own Chioma – fast. And then, Tiwa Savage comes along! It was a card that had to be played and it has been played to devastating effect.

“I think the video for ‘Fever’ is great, the chemistry is amazing, Wiz did a good job and so did Tiwa. Music is a profession, both were very professional. The video only served to give life to an already soulful masterpiece. My score 9.5 out of 10,” says Daddy Freeze.