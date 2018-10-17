What Felabration means to Anikulapo family — Seun Kuti

SEUN Kuti, afro-beat singer and one of late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti’s sons, has explained what the annual Felabrationmusic festival, usually held at the New Afrika Shrine to celebrate the life and times of the late afro-beat maverick, means to the entire Anikulapo family.

According to Seun who made the revelation during an interview on Channels TV’s ‘The Chat’, the music festival which began on Monday, October 15, is usually a whole week of fun and celebration for the Anikulapo family.

“Felabration is just a one week of fun time for the Anikulapo family”, he said.

Felabration 2018, tagged ‘Overtaking Overtake’, after Fela’s song titled ‘Overtake Don Overtake Overtake’, where he sang about the usurpation of power and the degradation of African democracies, is meant to celebrate Fela posthumously at 80 and empower the people through art, music, dance and intellectual discourse, with the belief that together Nigeria can rise above its current socio-economic cum political crisis.