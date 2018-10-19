We’ve no time to monitor our health status—Taraba sex workers

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Regular visitors of brothels in Taraba state may be at risk of Sexually Transmitted Infections as most sex workers claimed they were ignorant of their health status.

Arewa Lens who visited some brothels in Jalingo, capital of Taraba state gathered that most of those involved in the trade were more particular about the proceeds of their trade.

Sabo line, a suburb of the town which has many brothels housing most of the sex workers as observed was always at its peak from 6pm. Both young and elder men thronged in and out of some of the brothels to satisfy their sexual urge.

It was gathered that the inmates whose age ranges from 18 years and above charge as little as N500 for services rendered and serve as many men as possible to meet their daily target.

This has however placed most men who had fun with them at a great risk of contracting an STI .

The trade which seems to be on the rise has new recruits at regular intervals as most of them migrate to other states after staying for sometime.

A regular visitor of the brothels who took this correspondent round explained that it was quite cheaper compared to having a girl friend who might be sometime possessive and demanding.

According to him, “any time I have small money, I will stroll to satisfy my sexual urge. It’s quite cheaper and you have varieties of ladies to choose from. Even if you are a regular visitor here, you might even get discount from your preferred choice.”

One of the inmates who gave her name as Queen said she started the trade two weeks ago when she moved to Jalingo. Queen who was earlier reluctant to talk with Arewa lens was however offered a drink in a bar in one of the brothels where she spoke extensively.

She said, “I moved here from Gboko two weeks ago and ever since I have been with my sisters here.

“I have a kid and my young husband died four years ago but as things were difficult some friends told me to relocate to engage in this trade.”

Queen disclosed that men who patronize them sometimes want comfort which they have tried to do by making their rooms hospitable. “I bought fan and TV just to make my guests feel at home. If you check most of the rooms here only a few of us did this. It draws more men to us”, she said

While speaking on how she had been monitoring her health status she said “who has time? I can’t remember the last time I did. In fact I don’t even know my status. Moreover, we use condoms so I really don’t bother.”

Jessica, another inmate who was also new in the trade was smiling in most part of her conversation with this correspondent. She however noted that she was moving out of the state having stayed for a month. According to her, “I don’t know if I have any health related issue but I am fine. I migrate from place to place because with this work you can’t just remain in one location”.

Others however declined comment but it was gathered that they also have the same routine as Queen and Jennifer.