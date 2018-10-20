We’re studying facts related to defection of Shehu Sani – APC

By Omeiza Ajayi, with agencey report

ABUJA – The national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC at the weekend said it has learned of media reports regarding the resignation of one of its senators, Shehu Sani.



The party in a terse statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu said it was relating all the facts before taking an appropriate action.

“We received the news of the alleged defection of Senator Shehu Sani through media reports. The party leadership will relate with all the facts concerning the reported defection and react appropriately in due course”, he said.

Shehu Sani had reportedly announced his resignation in a letter addressed to his ward chairman in Kaduna state.

The letter, dated Oct. 19, signed by the lawmaker and copied to the National Chairman of the party, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, however, did not state his next political destination.

“I present to you my highest compliments and wish by this communication to formally offer you my resignation from the APC.

” I had joined the APC and remained with it against all odds in the belief that it will constitute a veritable platform for the realisation of those democratic ideals which I hold very dear.

“I joined in the belief that honour and integrity will be the ultimate ethos of the party and most importantly, that internal democracy will always be the norm,” he said.

The lawmaker expressed disappointment over the manner in which the tenets of the party were being thwarted.

He added that, “only posterity can affirm the extent to which the APC has committed to and reflected these values.

” As I exit the APC at this point in time, I wish to formally thank the party for availing me the platform upon which I am currently serving this country.

The resignation came as a surprise as it was reported that the APC Appeal Committee upheld his candidacy for his present senate seat, instead of Uba Sani, nominee of the governor, who won the primary held in the constituency.

Uba Sani, Special Adviser to El-Rufai on Political Matters, was declared winner of the primary election conducted in Kaduna on Oct. 6 for the Kaduna Central Senatorial ticket, by Chairman Primary Election Committee, Matthew Iduoriyekemwen.

Sen. Shehu Sani, however, did not participate in the election because he had been offered automatic ticket by the national body of the party.

Following the election, Sen. Shehu Sani, in a statement by his Special Assistant Media, Abdulsamad Amadi, said the process was ‘illegal’.

What could have triggered the senator Shehu Sani’s resignation was the realisation that his name was not forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission, as expected by the deadline of 18 October.

Instead, it was Uba Sani’s candidacy that was filed.

On Friday, a post on the Twitter account of APC Kaduna, showed an acknowledgment from INEC about Uba Sani’s candidacy.