We’re praying for you, do what’s right, Kumuyi tells Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE General Superintendent, Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi has told President Muhammadu Buhari to remain focused, courageous and do what is right saying that the Church was praying for him.



Pastor Kumuyi stated this Monday when he visited President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Making his remarks at the visit, Kumuyi, who leads one of the country’s largest Pentecostal churches, said it was an honour to be received by the President on a busy day as October 1.

He told the President that he appreciates the government.

According to him, “Please remain focused and courageous and do what is right. Not everyone will support you publicly, but we are praying for you so that your tenure will be one of progress and prosperity for the country.”

The President told his guest that “God did not make a mistake when he created over 250 different ethnic groups, and decided to put them in a place called Nigeria.”

President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina said Nigerians must appreciate God for bringing everyone together.

He said, “We must appreciate God for bringing us together. He knows what he was doing. He didn’t make a mistake.”

He describes Nigeria as a great country endowed with human and natural resources, adding, “We have challenges in trying to get people to understand us.

“With my experience as a governor, Minister of Petroleum, Head of State, Chairman of Petroleum Trust Fund, I thought I had seen it all, but Nigeria has a way of going at its own speed.

“My morale is raised by your visit. I very much appreciate it.’’

President Buhari recalled what he described as Pastor Kumuyi’s “intellectual achievements’’ as a scholar and university lecturer before going into full time ministry, stressing that he was “excited a great deal’’ for the General Superintendent’s acceptance of government’s invitation to preach the sermon at the country’s 58th independence anniversary.

“Thank you very much,’’ the President said.

The General Superintendent was accompanied by his wife, Esther, Pastor Samuel Afuwape, Pastor Chike Onwuasoanya and Pastor Seyin Malomo, the Chaplain of Aso Villa Chapel.